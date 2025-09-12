Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 890 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 380 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,092,780 (+890) military personnel

military personnel 11,177 (+1) tanks

tanks 23,266 (+2) armoured combat vehicles

armoured combat vehicles 32,668 (+40) artillery systems

artillery systems 1,485 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

multiple-launch rocket systems 1,217 (+0) air defence systems

422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

341 (+0) helicopters

58,467 (+273) operational-tactical UAVs

operational-tactical UAVs 3,718 (+0) cruise missiles

28 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarine

61,403 (+64) vehicles and fuel tankers

vehicles and fuel tankers 3,964 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

