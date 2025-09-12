Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
Friday, 12 September 2025, 07:47
Russia has lost 890 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 380 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,092,780 (+890) military personnel
- 11,177 (+1) tanks
- 23,266 (+2) armoured combat vehicles
- 32,668 (+40) artillery systems
- 1,485 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,217 (+0) air defence systems
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 341 (+0) helicopters
- 58,467 (+273) operational-tactical UAVs
- 3,718 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 61,403 (+64) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,964 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
