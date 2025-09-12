Trump says Russian drone incursion into Poland may have been "a mistake"

US President Donald Trump has said that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace may have been "a mistake".

Source: Bloomberg, citing Trump in comments to journalists at the White House on Thursday 11 September

Quote: "It could have been a mistake, but regardless, I'm not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation. But hopefully it's going to come to an end."

Advertisement:

Details: Trump also added that he would condemn Russia "even for being near that line".

He said that he does not like it: "I'm not happy about it."

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!