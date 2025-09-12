Trump says Russian drone incursion into Poland may have been "a mistake"
Friday, 12 September 2025, 01:23
US President Donald Trump has said that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace may have been "a mistake".
Source: Bloomberg, citing Trump in comments to journalists at the White House on Thursday 11 September
Quote: "It could have been a mistake, but regardless, I'm not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation. But hopefully it's going to come to an end."
Details: Trump also added that he would condemn Russia "even for being near that line".
He said that he does not like it: "I'm not happy about it."
Background:
- Debris from 15 Russian drones was discovered across various regions of Poland after around 20 drones reportedly breached its airspace.
- Poland asked its allies for additional air defence systems and counter-drone technology to better protect itself from Russian drones.
- Earlier, media reports emerged that representatives from the Polish armed forces would travel to Ukraine to learn drone interception techniques.
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland had agreed to meet with the Ukrainian side and will work together with Kyiv to maximise defence against Russian drones.
