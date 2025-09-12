All Sections
Trump says Russian drone incursion into Poland may have been "a mistake"

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 12 September 2025, 01:23
Trump says Russian drone incursion into Poland may have been a mistake
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace may have been "a mistake".

Source: Bloomberg, citing Trump in comments to journalists at the White House on Thursday 11 September

Quote: "It could have been a mistake, but regardless, I'm not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation. But hopefully it's going to come to an end."

Details: Trump also added that he would condemn Russia "even for being near that line".

He said that he does not like it: "I'm not happy about it."

Background:

