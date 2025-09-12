All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Bundestag urges NATO to down Russian drones over Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 12 September 2025, 08:59
Bundestag urges NATO to down Russian drones over Ukraine
Bundestag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Thomas Röwekamp, Chair of the Bundestag's Defence Committee, has said that the Alliance must act more decisively against Russia's large-scale attacks, down drones over Ukraine and increase support for Kyiv with means to strike Russian targets.

Source: European Pravda, citing Spiegel

Details: Röwekamp believes NATO has proven capable of countering such threats. "However, very serious challenges in air defence, especially against large-scale drone attacks, still lie ahead," he said. Military capabilities in this area need to be expanded and Germany's contribution should also be increased.

Advertisement:

In his view, "the best way to counter drones during a war is to destroy their production facilities and launch systems". Therefore, it is also important "that NATO partners quickly equip Ukraine so that it can take measures against these targets on Russian soil," Röwekamp added.

He also believes coordination within NATO is essential to determine when and over whose territory conditions are met for a military response to a drone attack: "It should be possible, with the consent of the affected country, such as Ukraine, to down drones that threaten NATO territory, even when they are in their airspace."

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been calling for this for some time. Ideally, he would like Western states to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. However, key NATO countries such as Germany and the US have always rejected the idea, arguing that it would directly involve them in a war with Russia. Zelenskyy confirmed this on Thursday 11 September following a phone conference with European leaders and governments.
  • Ukraine proposes "to defend its airspace in a coordinated, thoughtful and joint manner," he said. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius gave a cautious response on Wednesday when asked about the possibility of downing Russian drones over Ukrainian territory.
  • During the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September, Russian drones violated Polish airspace 19 times. Wreckage from 17 drones was found.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

GermanyNATO
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
Trump sets conditions for NATO allies before imposing "major" sanctions on Russia
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video
All News
Germany
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
RECENT NEWS
20:26
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
20:17
Zelenskyy urges partners to "stop looking for excuses" for not imposing sanctions on Russia
19:56
Romania issues air-raid warning over risk of "objects falling from airspace"
19:14
Zelenskyy: Basic security guarantees document for Ukraine practically ready
18:46
updatedUkrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ufa, 1,400 km from Ukrainian border – videos
18:26
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
17:37
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
16:58
Ukrainian forces liberate Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Dnipro Operational Strategic Group
16:11
Council of Europe drafts convention to underpin Ukraine compensation mechanism
15:50
Russian guided aerial bombs strike village in Kharkiv Oblast: one dead, two injured, fires rage – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: