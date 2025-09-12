Hungarian PM says Russian drones entered Poland because Poles are "up to their necks in war"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called the presence of Russian drones over Poland unacceptable, though he said it had been expected.

Details: During his regular appearance on Kossuth Radio, Orbán said that people should not ignore the fact that the incident had happened in Poland. He added that the Poles were Hungary’s friends regardless of the current political climate, that they were historical allies, close in spirit, and therefore remain true friends.

Orbán stressed that Hungary should be among the first to respond clearly to anything that violated Poland’s sovereignty.

He stated that from the very first moment they had described the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish territory as unacceptable and that they stood by the Poles, being 100% in solidarity with them. Notably, in his initial reaction to the incident, he did not mention that the drones were Russian.

Speaking about the Russian drones that had entered Polish, and therefore NATO, airspace that week, Orbán remarked that the incident on Wednesday embodied the dangerous circumstances in which people lived every day.

The Hungarian prime minister noted that it could have happened any day, in Poland or in Hungary, which was why the threat of war was inevitable.

He added that Hungarians were not involved in the war and were keeping their distance, while the Poles were in it up to their necks.

Background:

During the overnight Russian attack on Ukraine from 9 September to 10 September, Russian drones violated Polish airspace 19 times.

US President Donald Trump suggested the Russian drones might have entered Polish territory "by mistake".

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk dismissed claims that Ukraine was behind the drone intrusion, calling them manipulation and disinformation.

