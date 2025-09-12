All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Drones hit Russia's largest oil port

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 12 September 2025, 12:36
Drones hit Russia's largest oil port
An oil tanker. Stock photo: Getty Images

More than 30 drones attacked targets in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast on the night of 11-12 September, with Primorsk – the country’s key oil port on the Baltic Sea – coming under strikes.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Local authorities said that a pumping station caught fire as a result of the attack. The region’s governor, Alexander Drozdenko, claimed that debris from downed drones had fallen in several settlements.

Advertisement:

Primorsk is Russia’s main hub for the export of oil and diesel fuel. It is the terminus of the Baltic Pipeline System and handles up to 58 million tonnes of oil annually, capable of receiving supertankers with a deadweight of up to 150,000 tonnes.

Background: On the night of 11-12 September, Russia reported a large-scale drone attack, with explosions heard in Smolensk and near Moscow.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesRussiaattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
Trump sets conditions for NATO allies before imposing "major" sanctions on Russia
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video
All News
drones
Ukrainian air defence downs 33 Russian drones overnight
Wreckage of 17 Russian drones found in Poland
Russians strike Sumy, man killed, fire rages – photo
RECENT NEWS
20:26
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
20:17
Zelenskyy urges partners to "stop looking for excuses" for not imposing sanctions on Russia
19:56
Romania issues air-raid warning over risk of "objects falling from airspace"
19:14
Zelenskyy: Basic security guarantees document for Ukraine practically ready
18:46
updatedUkrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ufa, 1,400 km from Ukrainian border – videos
18:26
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
17:37
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
16:58
Ukrainian forces liberate Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Dnipro Operational Strategic Group
16:11
Council of Europe drafts convention to underpin Ukraine compensation mechanism
15:50
Russian guided aerial bombs strike village in Kharkiv Oblast: one dead, two injured, fires rage – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: