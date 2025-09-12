Drones hit Russia's largest oil port

More than 30 drones attacked targets in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast on the night of 11-12 September, with Primorsk – the country’s key oil port on the Baltic Sea – coming under strikes.

Details: Local authorities said that a pumping station caught fire as a result of the attack. The region’s governor, Alexander Drozdenko, claimed that debris from downed drones had fallen in several settlements.

Primorsk is Russia’s main hub for the export of oil and diesel fuel. It is the terminus of the Baltic Pipeline System and handles up to 58 million tonnes of oil annually, capable of receiving supertankers with a deadweight of up to 150,000 tonnes.

Background: On the night of 11-12 September, Russia reported a large-scale drone attack, with explosions heard in Smolensk and near Moscow.

