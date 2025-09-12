Loud explosions heard in Russia's Smolensk, eyewitnesses post footage of drone attack – videos

Russia reported that it had come under a large-scale drone attack on the night of 11-12 September. Explosions were heard in Smolensk and near Moscow.

Source: Russia's Smolensk Oblast Governor Vasily Anokhin; eyewitnesses on Telegram; Russian Telegram channel BAZA; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Eyewitness videos show that drones targeted facilities belonging to the Russian oil company Lukoil.

Advertisement:

"The Russian Defence Ministry’s Air defence systems are currently responding to repel an aerial attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Anokhin commented on the UAV attack.

Flashes were visible in the sky over Smolensk. Eyewitnesses also posted footage of explosions and fires.

In addition, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that Russian air defence had downed seven drones heading for Moscow. He added that emergency services are working at the scenes where debris fell.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!