Denmark unveils its "most ambitious" Ukraine aid programme

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoFriday, 12 September 2025, 17:15
Denmark unveils its most ambitious Ukraine aid programme
Stock photo: Getty Images

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has announced the launch of a new programme to support Ukraine, under which the country will allocate €375 million.

Source: Rasmussen during a press conference with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv on 12 September, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Details: On Friday 12 September, Rasmussen presented the new Ukraine Transition Programme, describing it as "the biggest and most ambitious country programme in the history of the development support."

It will enable Denmark to allocate €375 million. The programme's concept is to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and ability to meet the urgent basic needs of its people.

Sybiha, in turn, said the programme would last three years.

"Three key areas: support for resilience and early recovery, energy security and transition to green energy, development of energy institutions," he explained.

Background: 

  • Reports in late August indicated that Copenhagen’s support under the Danish model, which finances Ukrainian defence companies producing weapons for Kyiv, will reach approximately €1.4 billion this year.
  • That same month, it became known that Sweden, Norway and Denmark will jointly allocate around NOK 5 billion (US$500 million) for a NATO initiative to supply US weapons to Ukraine.
  • In September, it was reported that Denmark’s support helped open the largest underground school-kindergarten in Mykolaiv, where more than 700 children can return to classroom learning.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Denmarkaid for Ukraine
