Polish foreign minister urges Hungary to lift veto on Ukraine's EU accession talks

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 12 September 2025, 19:35
Polish foreign minister urges Hungary to lift veto on Ukraine's EU accession talks
Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has criticised Hungary over its veto blocking Ukraine’s path to European Union membership.

Source: Sikorski at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski, who is visiting Kyiv, said that Poland will work closely with the Danish EU presidency to keep EU accession for Moldova and Ukraine at the forefront of discussions.

"We urge Hungary to lift its veto on the start of talks regarding the first negotiating cluster. We look forward to Ukraine joining the EU family," he said.

The Polish foreign minister stressed that only coordinated pressure on Hungary can achieve results.

Background: 

Read more: Time for accession talks: the EU must not use Orbán's veto to punish Ukraine

