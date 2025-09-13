Russia loses 950 soldiers and 4 tanks over past day
Saturday, 13 September 2025, 07:52
Russia has lost 950 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,093,730.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,093,730 (+950) military personnel
- 11,181 (+4) tanks
- 23,267 (+1) armoured combat vehicles
- 32,707 (+39) artillery systems
- 1,486 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,217 (+0) air defence systems
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 341 (+0) helicopters
- 58,825 (+358) operational-tactical UAVs
- 3,718 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 61,512 (+109) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,964 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
