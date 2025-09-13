All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with 164 drones and 1 missile: 137 drones downed, some hit targets

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 13 September 2025, 09:34
Russia attacks Ukraine with 164 drones and 1 missile: 137 drones downed, some hit targets
Mobile fire group. Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and 164 drones of the Shahed (around 90), Gerbera and other types on the night of 12-13 September. 

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Early reports indicated that as of 09:00, air defence forces had destroyed or jammed 137 Russian drones, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types, in the country's north, south, east and centre.

Hits by 1 missile and 27 UAVs have been recorded in 9 locations and the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded in 3 locations.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

