General Staff: situation in Kupiansk remains under Ukrainian control, including pipeline Russians may have used

Ukrainian forces are in control of the situation in the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the surrounding areas and a key pipeline that Russian troops may have attempted to use to infiltrate the city, Ukraine's General Staff reported on 13 September.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The outlet of the pipeline which the enemy attempted to use to move personnel into Kupiansk is under the control of Ukrainian defenders. The pipeline does not lead directly into the city."

Details: The General Staff noted that there are several pipelines in the Kupiansk area. "Three of the four pipelines have been damaged and flooded, and the outlet of the fourth is under the control of our defence forces," they said.

The Ukrainian military reported that a counter-sabotage operation is in progress within Kupiansk, and coordinated search-and-destroy actions are taking place around the city.

Since the start of the operation two weeks ago, Russian forces have lost 395 personnel, 288 of whom were killed in action. Ukrainian troops wiped out 265 Russian soldiers near Radkivka and Holubivka, two settlements on the approach to Kupiansk, and a further 128 in the vicinity of the city.

"Enemy personnel are also being taken prisoner, replenishing the stock of prisoners for exchange and giving evidence that will be used against the occupiers. The defensive operation around Kupiansk continues, and our units are taking all necessary measures to reinforce defences and wipe out enemy forces," the General Staff said.

Background: Earlier, DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that the Russians had used a pipeline to infiltrate Kupiansk. This is the third time they have done so, following incidents near Sudzha and Avdiivka.

