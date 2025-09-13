All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

General Staff: situation in Kupiansk remains under Ukrainian control, including pipeline Russians may have used

STANISLAV POHORILOV, Olha KyrylenkoSaturday, 13 September 2025, 14:24
General Staff: situation in Kupiansk remains under Ukrainian control, including pipeline Russians may have used
A close-up of a machine gun lying on the ground. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Ukrainian forces are in control of the situation in the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the surrounding areas and a key pipeline that Russian troops may have attempted to use to infiltrate the city, Ukraine's General Staff reported on 13 September.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The outlet of the pipeline which the enemy attempted to use to move personnel into Kupiansk is under the control of Ukrainian defenders. The pipeline does not lead directly into the city."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff noted that there are several pipelines in the Kupiansk area. "Three of the four pipelines have been damaged and flooded, and the outlet of the fourth is under the control of our defence forces," they said.

The Ukrainian military reported that a counter-sabotage operation is in progress within Kupiansk, and coordinated search-and-destroy actions are taking place around the city.

Since the start of the operation two weeks ago, Russian forces have lost 395 personnel, 288 of whom were killed in action. Ukrainian troops wiped out 265 Russian soldiers near Radkivka and Holubivka, two settlements on the approach to Kupiansk, and a further 128 in the vicinity of the city.

"Enemy personnel are also being taken prisoner, replenishing the stock of prisoners for exchange and giving evidence that will be used against the occupiers. The defensive operation around Kupiansk continues, and our units are taking all necessary measures to reinforce defences and wipe out enemy forces," the General Staff said.

Background: Earlier, DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that the Russians had used a pipeline to infiltrate Kupiansk. This is the third time they have done so, following incidents near Sudzha and Avdiivka.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters
Trump says Zelenskyy must "make a deal" and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil
Fighter jet missile, not drone, destroyed house roof during Russian incursion into Poland, newspaper says
EU approves recommendations on phasing out temporary protection for Ukrainians
Video captures moment of Russian drone strike on educational facility in Kharkiv: people injured
EU postpones 19th sanctions package against Russia due to Trump's demands – Bloomberg
All News
Armed Forces
Ukrainian forces repel nearly 50 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
New military bases being built in Belarus, one may house Russian Oreshnik missiles – investigation
Ukraine's Defence Ministry and parliamentary committees want to remove provisions on stricter liability for soldiers from draft law
RECENT NEWS
20:55
US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters
20:13
US TV channel shows map of Ukraine without Crimea
20:10
Russia may be forced to cut oil production due to drone attacks – Reuters
20:05
EXPLAINERHow the new EU methane regulation could hit Russia's war machine
20:01
Firefighters battle blaze in Kyiv Oblast for 10 hours after Russian drone strike – photos
19:36
Ukrainian company Swarmer secures US$15m to develop AI-powered swarm drones
19:24
Russian drone that crashed in Lithuania in late July said to have been deliberately launched from Belarus
17:58
Trump says Zelenskyy must "make a deal" and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil
17:44
Polish president demands explanation after media reports that F-16 missile hit house during Russian incursion
16:19
Belarusian leader denies responsibility for drones that flew into Poland and Lithuania
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: