Russian guided aerial bombs strike village in Kharkiv Oblast: one dead, two injured, fires rage – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 13 September 2025, 15:50
Russian guided aerial bombs strike village in Kharkiv Oblast: one dead, two injured, fires rage – photo
Buildings and homes left in ruins following the Russian attack on Borova, Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

One man was killed and two people were injured in the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday 13 September after Russian forces attacked it with guided aerial bombs and a multiple-launch rocket system.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The investigators have established that Russian troops carried out a combined strike on the village of Borova in the Izium district at around 11:00 on 13 September. The enemy used guided aerial bombs and a multiple-launch rocket system."

Firefighters extinguishing a fire in a home damaged by the Russian bombardment.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The attack claimed the life of one man. Two men aged 74 and 72 were injured. 

Houses and outbuildings were also damaged.

The Izium District Prosecutor’s Office has opened a pre-trial investigation into the war crime that caused a civilian death.

