All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukrainian forces liberate Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Dnipro Operational Strategic Group

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 September 2025, 16:58
Ukrainian forces liberate Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Dnipro Operational Strategic Group
The village of Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

The Ukrainian military has restored control over the village of Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksii Bielskyi, spokesperson for Dnipro Operational Strategic Group, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Good news today… Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been liberated from the enemy. The occupiers had planted their rag of a flag. Two units from the 425th Skelia Regiment struck swiftly, throwing grenades, firing on the enemy, capturing prisoners and bringing in reinforcements to hold the ground. This is very good news. Filiia is ours once again."

Advertisement:

Details: The 425th Skelia Regiment has released video footage of the operation.

Meanwhile, Filiia has consistently appeared as under Ukrainian control on the interactive map of hostilities maintained by DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts. The timing of any Russian presence in the village is not yet clear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastliberation
Advertisement:
US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters
Trump says Zelenskyy must "make a deal" and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil
Fighter jet missile, not drone, destroyed house roof during Russian incursion into Poland, newspaper says
EU approves recommendations on phasing out temporary protection for Ukrainians
Video captures moment of Russian drone strike on educational facility in Kharkiv: people injured
EU postpones 19th sanctions package against Russia due to Trump's demands – Bloomberg
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
One killed and 19 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts
Russians damage businesses in Mykolaiv and Kyiv Oblast – photos
Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 7 September: eight people injured
RECENT NEWS
20:55
US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters
20:13
US TV channel shows map of Ukraine without Crimea
20:10
Russia may be forced to cut oil production due to drone attacks – Reuters
20:05
EXPLAINERHow the new EU methane regulation could hit Russia's war machine
20:01
Firefighters battle blaze in Kyiv Oblast for 10 hours after Russian drone strike – photos
19:36
Ukrainian company Swarmer secures US$15m to develop AI-powered swarm drones
19:24
Russian drone that crashed in Lithuania in late July said to have been deliberately launched from Belarus
17:58
Trump says Zelenskyy must "make a deal" and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil
17:44
Polish president demands explanation after media reports that F-16 missile hit house during Russian incursion
16:19
Belarusian leader denies responsibility for drones that flew into Poland and Lithuania
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: