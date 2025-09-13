Ukrainian forces liberate Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Dnipro Operational Strategic Group

The village of Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

The Ukrainian military has restored control over the village of Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksii Bielskyi, spokesperson for Dnipro Operational Strategic Group, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Good news today… Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been liberated from the enemy. The occupiers had planted their rag of a flag. Two units from the 425th Skelia Regiment struck swiftly, throwing grenades, firing on the enemy, capturing prisoners and bringing in reinforcements to hold the ground. This is very good news. Filiia is ours once again."

Details: The 425th Skelia Regiment has released video footage of the operation.

Meanwhile, Filiia has consistently appeared as under Ukrainian control on the interactive map of hostilities maintained by DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts. The timing of any Russian presence in the village is not yet clear.

