Russians injure 5 civilians in Nikopol district, including child

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the Nikopol district. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Five people were injured in Russian attacks on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 13 September.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "[The Russians launched] almost 40 attacks on the Nikopol district during the day, particularly on the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] The aggressor struck with drones and artillery.

Five people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy. He and a 37-year-old woman were taken to hospital. The others are receiving outpatient treatment."

Details: Two businesses, a sports centre and a sports school, a lyceum (specialised secondary school), two shops, a pharmacy and a hairdresser’s were damaged in the Nikopol district. Five apartment buildings were hit. A house caught fire, and power lines were also damaged.

