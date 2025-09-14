Russia loses 880 soldiers over past day
Sunday, 14 September 2025, 06:48
Russia has lost 880 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,094,610.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,094,610 (+880) military personnel
- 11,184 (+3) tanks
- 23,267 (+0) armoured combat vehicles
- 32,749 (+42) artillery systems
- 1,487 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,217 (+0) air defence systems
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 341 (+0) helicopters
- 59,086 (+261) operational-tactical UAVs
- 3,718 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 61,614 (+102) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,964 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
