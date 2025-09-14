Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian Black Sea Fleet communications hub in occupied Crimea
Sunday, 14 September 2025, 07:07
The Ukrainian Navy struck a communications hub of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on the night of 10-11 September.
Source: Ukrainian Navy press service; Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel
Quote: "On the night of 10-11 September, the Navy struck a communications hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the site of the 184th Research and Experimental Base in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Crimea.
This communications hub was used to direct units of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet."
Details: The hub is located in Kozacha Bay, according to the Krymskyi Veter monitoring group.
