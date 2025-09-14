Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian Black Sea Fleet communications hub in occupied Crimea

The communications hub before (left) and after (right) the attack. Photo: Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian Navy struck a communications hub of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on the night of 10-11 September.

Source: Ukrainian Navy press service; Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel

Quote: "On the night of 10-11 September, the Navy struck a communications hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the site of the 184th Research and Experimental Base in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Crimea.

This communications hub was used to direct units of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet."

The target on the map. Photo: Krymskyi Veter

Details: The hub is located in Kozacha Bay, according to the Krymskyi Veter monitoring group.

