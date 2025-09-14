All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian Black Sea Fleet communications hub in occupied Crimea

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 14 September 2025, 07:07
Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian Black Sea Fleet communications hub in occupied Crimea
The communications hub before (left) and after (right) the attack. Photo: Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian Navy struck a communications hub of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on the night of 10-11 September.

Source: Ukrainian Navy press service; Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel

Quote: "On the night of 10-11 September, the Navy struck a communications hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the site of the 184th Research and Experimental Base in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

This communications hub was used to direct units of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet."

Фото: 
The target on the map.
Photo: Krymskyi Veter

Details: The hub is located in Kozacha Bay, according to the Krymskyi Veter monitoring group.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CrimeaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Temporary protection for Ukrainians: EU approves recommendations on phasing out
EU postpones 19th sanctions package against Russia due to Trump's demands – Bloomberg
Ukrainian intelligence conducts special operation in Russia's Vladivostok, targeting those who committed war crimes in Ukraine – video
Zelenskyy explains message behind Putin sending drones into NATO countries
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out, one killed, over 10 injured – photos, video
UpdatedRussians infiltrate Yampil in Donetsk Oblast, fighting is ongoing in village – DeepState
All News
Crimea
Russians temporarily close Crimean Bridge
Ukraine's intelligence hit two Russian Mi-8 helicopters and tugboat in occupied Crimea – video
Special operations forces destroy Russian radar station at air base in Crimea
RECENT NEWS
14:27
Kyiv's EU accession bid: Denmark works on ways to advance talks without opening clusters
13:44
Ukrainian intelligence shows Russian jet drone components
13:34
Temporary protection for Ukrainians: EU approves recommendations on phasing out
13:17
Video captures moment of Russian drone strike on educational facility in Kharkiv: people injured
00:42
updatedRussia attacks Zaporizhzhia: 2 killed, 18 injured, fires break out – videos
12:43
EXPLAINERHow anti-Ukrainian discourse weakened Poland ahead of Russia's attack
12:08
Less than half of Ukrainians believe war could end by 2027 – survey
12:05
Russia strikes hypermarket warehouses near Kyiv, causing major damage – photos
12:00
75% of Ukrainians reject Russian "peace plan"
11:56
EU postpones 19th sanctions package against Russia due to Trump's demands – Bloomberg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: