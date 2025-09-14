All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russian facilities in Primorsk significantly damaged, Ukraine keeps an eye on Ust-Luga port

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 September 2025, 20:03
Zelenskyy: Russian facilities in Primorsk significantly damaged, Ukraine keeps an eye on Ust-Luga port
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) special forces for inflicting significant damage on Russia’s largest oil terminal on the Baltic Sea in Primorsk, and confirmed that Ukraine is also keeping an eye on the port of Ust-Luga.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "The most effective sanctions – the ones that work the fastest – are the fires at Russia’s oil refineries, its terminals, oil depots. We have significantly restricted Russia’s oil industry, and this significantly restricts the war. Russia’s war is essentially a function of oil, of gas, of all its other energy resources. 

I thank the special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine, who did a great job in Primorsk recently, hitting Russia’s largest oil terminal on the Baltic Sea. There is substantial damage; everything has been verified. And this is tangible for the enemy. Our special forces are also keeping an eye on the port of Ust-Luga and all other Russian points of access to the world market."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine continues to expand the range of weapons it manufactures and deploys.

Quote: "Of course, the details are extremely sensitive. But I also want to thank every Ukrainian company that provides us with this strength. We will not name the companies. For now. They already know who will use which weapons. What matters is that we have such companies. What matters is that they're ramping up production. What matters is that, at the state level, we support every such business that enhances Ukraine's defence capabilities and restores justice for us."

Background:

  • On 12 September, Aleksandr Drozdenko, Governor of Russia's Leningrad Oblast, reported that one of the vessels in the oil port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea had caught fire following a drone attack.
  • Later, sources told Ukrainska Pravda that Primorsk, the largest Russian oil port in the Baltic, had been hit by SSU drones. SSU forces also struck several Russian oil pumping stations – NPS-3, Andreeapol NPS, and NPS-7 – which are key parts of the main pipeline system supplying crude oil to the Ust-Luga port terminal.
  • Reuters reported that two Russian tankers, Kusto and Cai Yun, had been damaged at the Russian port of Primorsk during an SSU drone attack on 12 September.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

