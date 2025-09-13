All Sections
STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 13 September 2025, 11:17
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
Primorsk port. Photo: source in the Security Service of Ukraine

Two Russian tankers, Kusto and Cai Yun, were damaged at the Russian port of Primorsk during a drone attack by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on 12 September.

Source: Reuters, citing industry sources and the Ukrainian military

Details: The agency writes that these vessels belong to the Russian shadow fleet and sail under the flag of the Seychelles.

After the SSU drone strike, Russia's largest oil export port in the Baltic Sea reportedly suspended operations. The extent of damage to the pumping station, which was also attacked in addition to the tankers, is currently unknown.

Experts say that Primorsk's turnover reaches US$100 million per day. Therefore even a short-term shutdown of the port causes enormous economic losses to the Russian Federation.

Background: On 12 September, Russia’s Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko, reported that one of the ships in the oil port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea was on fire due to a drone attack.

