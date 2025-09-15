Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia district: houses on fire, power outages recorded – photos

Houses have caught fire and power outages have been recorded in one of the Zaporizhzhia district hromadas due to a Russian attack on the night of 14-15 September. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russian attack caused fires, particularly in houses.

"The explosions heard in the city were an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. One hromada has been left without electricity supply due the attack. Houses are burning. No casualties have been recorded as of now," Fedorov said.

Background: At 02:29, Fedorov warned about the possibility of Russians launching high-speed missiles towards Zaporizhzhia Oblast. At 02:34, he reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia.

