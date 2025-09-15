All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia district: houses on fire, power outages recorded – photos

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 15 September 2025, 03:13
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia district: houses on fire, power outages recorded – photos
Damage caused by the Russia attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Houses have caught fire and power outages have been recorded in one of the Zaporizhzhia district hromadas due to a Russian attack on the night of 14-15 September. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russian attack caused fires, particularly in houses.

Advertisement:

"The explosions heard in the city were an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. One hromada has been left without electricity supply due the attack. Houses are burning. No casualties have been recorded as of now," Fedorov said.

 
 
 

Background: At 02:29, Fedorov warned about the possibility of Russians launching high-speed missiles towards Zaporizhzhia Oblast. At 02:34, he reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZaporizhzhiaexplosionfireRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Zaporizhzhia
Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia: fire breaks out, one injured – photos, video
Over 20 houses damaged in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia, cause fires
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: