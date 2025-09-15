All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 15 September 2025, 07:43
Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day
The battlefield. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 910 soldiers killed and wounded and 35 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,095,520 (+910) military personnel
  • 11,184 (+0) tanks
  • 23,269 (+2) armoured combat vehicles
  • 32,784 (+35) artillery systems
  • 1,488 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 1,217 (+0) air defence systems
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 341 (+0) helicopters
  • 59,409 (+323) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 3,718 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats
  • 1 (+0) submarine
  • 61,698 (+84) vehicles and fuel tankers
  • 3,965 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Russia
Zelenskyy: Russian facilities in Primorsk significantly damaged, Ukraine keeps an eye on Ust-Luga port
Russia using priests and bots to influence elections, says Moldovan president
Ukrainian intelligence drones attack Russian military chemical plant located 1,600 km from Ukrainian border – video
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: