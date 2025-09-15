Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day

The battlefield. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 910 soldiers killed and wounded and 35 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 1,095,520 (+910) military personnel

military personnel 11,184 (+0) tanks

23,269 (+2) armoured combat vehicles

armoured combat vehicles 32,784 (+35) artillery systems

artillery systems 1,488 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

multiple-launch rocket systems 1,217 (+0) air defence systems

422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

341 (+0) helicopters

59,409 (+323) operational-tactical UAVs

operational-tactical UAVs 3,718 (+0) cruise missiles

28 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarine

61,698 (+84) vehicles and fuel tankers

vehicles and fuel tankers 3,965 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!