Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day
Monday, 15 September 2025, 07:43
Russia has lost 910 soldiers killed and wounded and 35 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,095,520 (+910) military personnel
- 11,184 (+0) tanks
- 23,269 (+2) armoured combat vehicles
- 32,784 (+35) artillery systems
- 1,488 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,217 (+0) air defence systems
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 341 (+0) helicopters
- 59,409 (+323) operational-tactical UAVs
- 3,718 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 61,698 (+84) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,965 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!