Russians strike transport company in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 15 September 2025, 08:04
Damage recorded at the scene. photo of the State Emergency Service

One person has been injured and fires have broken out at a transport company, a hospital and in a forest due to a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones. Strikes were recorded in the Yurivka hromada in the Pavlohrad district. A fire broke out. Premises belonging to a transport company were damaged. The aggressor also hit Apostolove in the Kryvyi Rih district. A fire started there too." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:
 
Damaged house
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Nikopol district was shelled with artillery and attacked with FPV drones.

"The district centre [the city of Nikopol] and the Pokrovske hromada came under attack. A 63-year-old woman has been injured and taken to hospital. Infrastructure facilities, four houses and an outbuilding were damaged and another outbuilding was destroyed. A gas pipeline was also affected," Lysak said.

 
Damage recorded at the scene
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians attacked the Synelnykove district with FPV drones and guided bombs. The Pokrovske and Mezhova hromadas came under attack. The roof of a medical facility, a forest and dry grass caught fire and an office building was damaged there.

Lysak said air defence forces had downed six Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

