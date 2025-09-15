Russia attacks Ukraine with S-300 missiles and 84 drones: 13 locations hit
Monday, 15 September 2025, 09:24
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 3 S-300 surface-to-air missiles and 84 drones of the Shahed (around 50), Gerbera and other types on the night of 14-15 September.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: Early reports indicated that as of 09:00, air defence forces had destroyed or jammed 59 Russian drones, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types, in the country's north, south and east.
Advertisement:
Hits by missiles and 25 UAVs have been recorded in 13 locations.
Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!