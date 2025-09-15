Russia attacks Ukraine with S-300 missiles and 84 drones: 13 locations hit

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 3 S-300 surface-to-air missiles and 84 drones of the Shahed (around 50), Gerbera and other types on the night of 14-15 September.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Early reports indicated that as of 09:00, air defence forces had destroyed or jammed 59 Russian drones, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types, in the country's north, south and east.

Hits by missiles and 25 UAVs have been recorded in 13 locations.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

