Nine injured in Kramatorsk as Russians drop three guided bombs on city centre – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. Photo: Kramatorsk City Council

Nine people have been injured after Russian forces struck the centre of the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast late in the evening on 14 September.

Source: Kramatorsk City Council on Facebook

Quote: "Russian troops used three FAB-250 bombs equipped with UMPK kits to strike the central part of the city at 23:10. As of now, nine people are known to have been injured." [A UMPK is a guidance kit for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions – ed.]

Details: The appropriate services and municipal workers are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

