Nine injured in Kramatorsk as Russians drop three guided bombs on city centre – photos
Monday, 15 September 2025, 09:39
Nine people have been injured after Russian forces struck the centre of the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast late in the evening on 14 September.
Source: Kramatorsk City Council on Facebook
Quote: "Russian troops used three FAB-250 bombs equipped with UMPK kits to strike the central part of the city at 23:10. As of now, nine people are known to have been injured." [A UMPK is a guidance kit for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions – ed.]
Details: The appropriate services and municipal workers are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.
