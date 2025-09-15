All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Nine injured in Kramatorsk as Russians drop three guided bombs on city centre – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 15 September 2025, 09:39
Nine injured in Kramatorsk as Russians drop three guided bombs on city centre – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. Photo: Kramatorsk City Council

Nine people have been injured after Russian forces struck the centre of the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast late in the evening on 14 September.

Source: Kramatorsk City Council on Facebook

Quote: "Russian troops used three FAB-250 bombs equipped with UMPK kits to strike the central part of the city at 23:10. As of now, nine people are known to have been injured." [A UMPK is a guidance kit for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions – ed.]

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council

Details: The appropriate services and municipal workers are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kramatorskattack
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Kramatorsk
Russians attack central Kramatorsk, 3 injured – photo
Russian drone hits Nova Poshta branch in Kramatorsk: man killed and girl injured
Death toll from Russia's 31 July strike on Kramatorsk rises to 7
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: