Ukrainian defence forces liberate Pankivka in Donetsk Oblast

The Ukrainian defence forces operating in the area of responsibility of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard have cleared the village of Pankivka and surrounding areas of Russian forces.

Source: press service for the Azov Corps on social media

Details: The Azov Corps reported that coordinated efforts by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard led to the liberation of Pankivka on the Dobropillia front.

Quote: "Russian forces continue to build up troop formations. In an effort to strengthen its offensive capabilities, the Russian command has redeployed additional reserves to the area of responsibility of the 1st Azov Corps, including four infantry brigades and one marine regiment.

Ukraine’s defence forces are making every effort to halt the Russian advance and prevent a breach in the defence line."

