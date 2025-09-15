Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure five civilians

Five civilians were injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast on 15 September.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: In the Trostianets hromada, a 75-year-old woman and two men aged 40 and 51 were injured, with minor wounds. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In the Sumy hromada, debris from a downed Russian drone injured a 29-year-old woman, she was taken to hospital. In the Yunakivka hromada, a 69-year-old man sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital.

Hryhorov said that all those injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

