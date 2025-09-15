All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure five civilians

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 15 September 2025, 15:48
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure five civilians
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Five civilians were injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast on 15 September.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: In the Trostianets hromada, a 75-year-old woman and two men aged 40 and 51 were injured, with minor wounds. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

In the Sumy hromada, debris from a downed Russian drone injured a 29-year-old woman, she was taken to hospital. In the Yunakivka hromada, a 69-year-old man sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital.

Hryhorov said that all those injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastcasualtiesattack
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians hit agricultural business in Sumy Oblast with missiles, injuring 12 people – photos
Zelenskyy reports "good results" in border area of Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian forces push Russians back in Sumy Oblast, Russians advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: