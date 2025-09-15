Russians infiltrate Yampil in Donetsk Oblast, fighting is ongoing in village – DeepState

Russian troops disguised as civilians have infiltrated the village of Yampil in Donetsk Oblast, in violation of international law.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: A screenshot shows Russian soldiers in civilian clothing opening fire with an assault rifle.

DeepState analysts say that the Russians are hiding in houses, basements and cellars.

Civilians who have not evacuated from the village are preventing Ukrainian forces from wiping out the Russians.

Quote: "The enemy have been spotted repeatedly in the Yampil area. They have found a way to infiltrate the settlement, so increased activity should be expected in the direction of the village they are aiming to capture, knowing its importance and critical role for all positions located east of it. Active fighting is currently underway in the settlement."

Updated at 23:29: Later, the 11th Army Corps confirmed that the Russians had once again committed a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, trying to infiltrate the village of Yampil in civilian clothing, disguising themselves as local residents.

They noted that individual Russian groups had been hiding in houses, basements and other buildings, using local civilians as "human shields".

They also added that "units of the 11th Army Corps conducted a set of counter-terrorist measures, as a result of which the enemy was detected, blocked and destroyed."

Quote: "At present, Yampil and the surrounding areas are under full control of the defence forces. The enemy has failed to achieve any tactical results and all their attempts to conduct reconnaissance and sabotage operations in the settlement have been foiled.

It is worth noting that the enemy is trying to find ways to infiltrate in small groups, taking advantage of natural conditions and the presence of civilian buildings. Monitoring of the situation continues and measures to counter such actions are being strengthened."

Details: According to information available to Ukrainska Pravda, fighting is ongoing in Yampil.

