All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Insult to Ukraine's territorial integrity: foreign ministry responds to Lukashenko's meeting with collaborator Saldo

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 15 September 2025, 20:07
Insult to Ukraine's territorial integrity: foreign ministry responds to Lukashenko's meeting with collaborator Saldo
Belarusian self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko. Stock photo: Getty Images

​​Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the meeting between Belarusian self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko and Volodymyr Saldo, a Russian-appointed puppet leader, calling it a demonstration of contempt for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: The ministry stated that Lukashenko’s meeting with Saldo was "yet another manifestation of his blatant disregard for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for the Ukrainian people."

Advertisement:

Quote: "The shame lies not only in the meeting itself, but in Alexander Lukashenko’s remarks describing the occupied part of Kherson Oblast as a so-called ‘new region’ of Russia, his pledge to strengthen the occupation regime, and his willingness to trade with the occupiers."

The statement also referred to Lukashenko's "delusions" about being a "Soviet man" for whom Ukraine and Kherson are allegedly "also his land".

"The Soviet Union has been on the scrapheap of history for over three decades, and sooner or later the same fate will befall the two unrecognised nostalgists who met in Minsk today. Ukraine was, is, and will remain intact within its internationally recognised borders," the ministry stated.

Lukashenko met with Russian collaborator Volodymyr Saldo in Minsk on 15 September and pledged to "actively support the development" of the region, part of which has been occupied by Russia.

This was the first time the self-proclaimed Belarusian leader received a Moscow-backed leader of the occupation administration of Kherson Oblast. 

Background: Lukashenko had repeatedly met with Denis Pushilin, the leader of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast), and declared that Belarus had "de facto" recognised Russia’s annexation of Crimea, as well as Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LukashenkoKherson Oblastoccupation
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Lukashenko
Belarusian leader brought potatoes and rapeseed oil as gifts to Tianjin SCO summit leaders
Lukashenko complains to Trump about difficult fate of Belarus and receives words of support
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president bids Ukraine peaceful skies and mentions "sincere friendship" between states
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: