Insult to Ukraine's territorial integrity: foreign ministry responds to Lukashenko's meeting with collaborator Saldo

​​Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the meeting between Belarusian self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko and Volodymyr Saldo, a Russian-appointed puppet leader, calling it a demonstration of contempt for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: The ministry stated that Lukashenko’s meeting with Saldo was "yet another manifestation of his blatant disregard for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for the Ukrainian people."

Advertisement:

Quote: "The shame lies not only in the meeting itself, but in Alexander Lukashenko’s remarks describing the occupied part of Kherson Oblast as a so-called ‘new region’ of Russia, his pledge to strengthen the occupation regime, and his willingness to trade with the occupiers."

The statement also referred to Lukashenko's "delusions" about being a "Soviet man" for whom Ukraine and Kherson are allegedly "also his land".

"The Soviet Union has been on the scrapheap of history for over three decades, and sooner or later the same fate will befall the two unrecognised nostalgists who met in Minsk today. Ukraine was, is, and will remain intact within its internationally recognised borders," the ministry stated.

Lukashenko met with Russian collaborator Volodymyr Saldo in Minsk on 15 September and pledged to "actively support the development" of the region, part of which has been occupied by Russia.

This was the first time the self-proclaimed Belarusian leader received a Moscow-backed leader of the occupation administration of Kherson Oblast.

Background: Lukashenko had repeatedly met with Denis Pushilin, the leader of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast), and declared that Belarus had "de facto" recognised Russia’s annexation of Crimea, as well as Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!