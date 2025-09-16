Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out, one killed, over 10 injured – photos, video

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has shown the aftermath of a nighttime Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia which caused large-scale fires, killed 1 person and injured 13, including 2 children.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that the Russians had attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of 15-16 September, killing 1 person and injuring 13, including 2 children.

Fire appliance Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In addition, large-scale fires broke out: flames engulfed three residential buildings covering an area of 350 sq m, two lorries in a car park and a 600 sq m service station.

Fire at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighter extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "A total of 78 firefighters and 17 fire appliances were involved in dealing with the aftermath. All emergency services were working at the scene. Information on the number of those injured is being confirmed."

