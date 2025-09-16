All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out, one killed, over 10 injured – photos, video

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 16 September 2025, 06:52
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out, one killed, over 10 injured – photos, video
Fire at the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has shown the aftermath of a nighttime Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia which caused large-scale fires, killed 1 person and injured 13, including 2 children.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that the Russians had attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of 15-16 September, killing 1 person and injuring 13, including 2 children.

Advertisement:

 
Fire appliance
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In addition, large-scale fires broke out: flames engulfed three residential buildings covering an area of 350 sq m, two lorries in a car park and a 600 sq m service station.

 
Fire at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "A total of 78 firefighters and 17 fire appliances were involved in dealing with the aftermath. All emergency services were working at the scene. Information on the number of those injured is being confirmed."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZaporizhzhiaRusso-Ukrainian warmissile strikeState Emergency Service
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Zaporizhzhia
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia district: houses on fire, power outages recorded – photos
Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia: fire breaks out, one injured – photos, video
Over 20 houses damaged in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: