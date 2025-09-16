All Sections
Less than half of Ukrainians believe war could end by 2027 – survey

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 16 September 2025, 12:08
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Getty Images

Around 45% of Ukrainian citizens believe that the full-scale war Russia has unleashed against their country will end in 2025 or 2026.

Source: a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

Details: Sociologists asked respondents when, in their opinion, the war might end. Only 18% of Ukrainians expect the war to end by the end of 2025. In contrast, 27% predict 2026 and 32% say 2027 or later. One in four respondents (23%) answered "I don’t know".

Infographic: KIIS

Meanwhile, the majority of Ukrainians (62%) continue to say they are willing to endure the war for as long as necessary (the figures were identical at the beginning of June 2025). Another 4% responded that they are prepared to endure it for about a year.

 
Infographic: KIIS

The survey was conducted from 2–14 September via telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. A total of 1,023 Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and over, who were living in their home country at the time of the survey, were interviewed. The statistical margin of error does not exceed 4.1%.

Russo-Ukrainian war
