Fighter jet missile, not drone, destroyed house roof during Russian incursion into Poland, newspaper says

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 16 September 2025, 15:14
Photo: Polsat News

It has emerged that damage to the roof of a house during the Russian drone incursion into Poland was likely caused by a faulty missile from an F-16 fighter jet rather than a drone.

Source: Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The roof of a house in Wyryki, a village in Lublin Voivodeship, was destroyed during the unprecedented Russian drone incursion into Poland on Tuesday 10 September. The Polish prosecutor’s office has so far described the cause only as an "unidentified object". The defence ministry has offered no explanation either.

Rzeczpospolita has reported, citing sources, that the damage was most likely caused not by a downed Shahed drone but by an F-16 air-to-air missile, about three metres long and weighing over 150 kg, after its guidance system malfunctioned.

The destruction could have been far worse, but fortunately the missile did not switch to combat mode or detonate thanks to its safety mechanisms, the source said.

Investigators have reportedly established what happened, though the findings have not been released to the public.

The mayor of Wyryki has estimated the cost of replacing the roof at around PLN 50,000 (about US$14,000). The owners have been offered temporary alternative housing.

This was the only damage caused during the first mass incursion of around 20 Russian drones into Poland on Tuesday 10 September. Drone wreckage has been found in different parts of the country, and some UAVs penetrated nearly 300 km into Polish territory from the eastern border.

Background: In response, NATO launched Operation Eastern Sentry to strengthen its eastern flank.

