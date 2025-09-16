All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Russia plans two major offensives, three previous failed

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 16 September 2025, 23:47
Zelenskyy: Russia plans two major offensives, three previous failed
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine has stopped three Russian offensive campaigns, but Russia is planning two more.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "The mood in Europe and the US is indeed changing a little. Overall, I am glad, truly glad, that all of Russia's advances, all of their offensive missions – there have been three – and they are planning two more heavy offensive campaigns. Their last three missions have failed. In my view, this is a very important signal.

Advertisement:

Firstly: what I told the Europeans and the White House, that the Russians would not succeed in taking our east and that what they are telling you, that they can occupy the city of Sumy, all of this is lies and manipulation and we would prove it. And that is exactly what happened: the Russians lost three campaigns."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the Russians had suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment and are now under great strain.

Meanwhile, he noted that Ukrainian forces should be supported with weapons and financial assistance that goes into weapons production and then Ukraine will be able to withstand two more Russian offensive campaigns.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian warcombat action
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
Trump wants to work with Xi to end Russia's war in Ukraine
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports control restored over seven settlements in Donetsk Oblast
Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy assumes Poland may be unable to save people in event of large-scale Russian attack
Trump says Zelenskyy must "make a deal" and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil
Zelenskyy reiterates readiness for trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin, but not in Moscow
RECENT NEWS
13:17
Zelenskyy: Seized maps show Russians deceive their own command
13:06
Zelenskyy says Russia will feel fuel shortage once Ukraine matches its drone numbers
12:46
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
12:40
Zelenskyy rules out Korean-type or any other similar model to end war
12:19
Zelenskyy declares creation of assault troops
12:12
Estonian opposition calls for eastern border closure after Russia violates airspace
12:00
Ukrainian company presents drone carrier and low-cost reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle
11:32
Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast, killing one person and injuring eight – photo
10:17
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
09:26
Russians attack Ukraine with over 600 aerial assets, hits and debris fall recorded in 20 locations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: