Zelenskyy: Russia plans two major offensives, three previous failed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine has stopped three Russian offensive campaigns, but Russia is planning two more.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "The mood in Europe and the US is indeed changing a little. Overall, I am glad, truly glad, that all of Russia's advances, all of their offensive missions – there have been three – and they are planning two more heavy offensive campaigns. Their last three missions have failed. In my view, this is a very important signal.

Advertisement:

Firstly: what I told the Europeans and the White House, that the Russians would not succeed in taking our east and that what they are telling you, that they can occupy the city of Sumy, all of this is lies and manipulation and we would prove it. And that is exactly what happened: the Russians lost three campaigns."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the Russians had suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment and are now under great strain.

Meanwhile, he noted that Ukrainian forces should be supported with weapons and financial assistance that goes into weapons production and then Ukraine will be able to withstand two more Russian offensive campaigns.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!