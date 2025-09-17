All Sections
Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 17 September 2025, 06:46
Russia loses 1,020 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian tanks engaging their targets. Photo: the 33rd Mechanised Brigade

Russia has lost 1,020 soldiers killed and wounded and five tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,097,450 (+1,020) military personnel
  • 11,189 (+5) tanks
  • 23,277 (+3) armoured combat vehicles
  • 32,846 (+36) artillery systems
  • 1,490 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 1,217 (+0) air defence systems
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 341 (+0) helicopters
  • 60,079 (+360) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 3,718 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats
  • 1 (+0) submarine
  • 61,878 (+108) vehicles and fuel tankers
  • 3,965 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

