Russia loses 1,020 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 06:46
Russia has lost 1,020 soldiers killed and wounded and five tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,097,450 (+1,020) military personnel
- 11,189 (+5) tanks
- 23,277 (+3) armoured combat vehicles
- 32,846 (+36) artillery systems
- 1,490 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,217 (+0) air defence systems
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 341 (+0) helicopters
- 60,079 (+360) operational-tactical UAVs
- 3,718 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 61,878 (+108) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,965 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
