Russia loses 1,020 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian tanks engaging their targets. Photo: the 33rd Mechanised Brigade

Russia has lost 1,020 soldiers killed and wounded and five tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,097,450 (+1,020) military personnel

military personnel 11,189 (+5) tanks

tanks 23,277 (+3) armoured combat vehicles

armoured combat vehicles 32,846 (+36) artillery systems

artillery systems 1,490 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

1,217 (+0) air defence systems

422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

341 (+0) helicopters

60,079 (+360) operational-tactical UAVs

operational-tactical UAVs 3,718 (+0) cruise missiles

28 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarine

61,878 (+108) vehicles and fuel tankers

vehicles and fuel tankers 3,965 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

