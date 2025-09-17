All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Battlefield sees 183 clashes over past day, including 60 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 17 September 2025, 08:18
Battlefield sees 183 clashes over past day, including 60 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
The Pokrovsk front on the map. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 183 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. Ukrainian defenders repelled 60 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 September

Details: A total of 183 combat clashes have taken place over the past day.

Advertisement:

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, nine combat clashes were recorded. The Russians conducted 9 airstrikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and mounted 188 bombardments, 4 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, five combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, seven Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults towards the settlements of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka and Pishchane.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 14 attacks, trying to advance towards the settlements of Shyikivka, Shandryholove and Stavky and near Kolodiazi, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Serednie and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 Russian assaults. Russian units tried to advance near the settlements of Serebrianka, Hryhorivka and Fedorivka and towards Vyimka, Yampil and Dronivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, five combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 17 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka and Rusyn Yar and towards Ivanopillia and Pleshchiivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 60 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Shakhove, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and Novoukrainka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Olhivske, Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Sichneve and Novoivanivka.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near Poltavka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian assault near the village of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Security Service and Special Forces strike Russian oil pumping stations with drones
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
Trump wants to work with Xi to end Russia's war in Ukraine
All News
General Staff
Battlefield sees 208 combat clashes over past day - Ukraine's General Staff
Battlefield sees 187 clashes, including 58 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
RECENT NEWS
17:43
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones, damaging transport infrastructure
16:29
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
16:19
Ukraine's Security Service and Special Forces strike Russian oil pumping stations with drones
15:34
Kharkiv develops concept for underground industrial park
15:01
Business death rate in Russia exceeds birth rate, Ukrainian intelligence reports
14:55
Russian forces advance in three oblasts, DeepState reports
14:21
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Sybiha will visit New York with Zelenskyy
14:08
CEO of Russian company providing materials for Shahed attack drones was found dead
13:56
Zelenskyy: Trump's serious steps could push Europe to abandon Russian energy
13:17
Zelenskyy: Seized maps show Russians deceive their own command
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: