Battlefield sees 183 clashes over past day, including 60 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 183 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. Ukrainian defenders repelled 60 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 September

Details: A total of 183 combat clashes have taken place over the past day.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, nine combat clashes were recorded. The Russians conducted 9 airstrikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and mounted 188 bombardments, 4 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, five combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, seven Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults towards the settlements of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka and Pishchane.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 14 attacks, trying to advance towards the settlements of Shyikivka, Shandryholove and Stavky and near Kolodiazi, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Serednie and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 Russian assaults. Russian units tried to advance near the settlements of Serebrianka, Hryhorivka and Fedorivka and towards Vyimka, Yampil and Dronivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, five combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 17 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka and Rusyn Yar and towards Ivanopillia and Pleshchiivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 60 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Shakhove, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and Novoukrainka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Olhivske, Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Sichneve and Novoivanivka.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near Poltavka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian assault near the village of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks.

