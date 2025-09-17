German foreign minister urges US to finally impose sanctions on Russia

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called on the United States to finally introduce additional sanctions against Russia following a recent incident in which Russian drones violated Polish airspace.

Source: German news agency dpa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wadephul noted that the Trump administration has been announcing new sanctions against Russia for several months and urged Washington to "finally implement them".

"Anyone who openly considers themselves a supporter of freedom – and no country does this as convincingly as the United States of America – must act now," he said.

The German foreign minister also said he hopes that another package of EU sanctions against Russia, currently being finalised, will soon be approved.

Earlier, Trump said he is ready to impose serious sanctions on Russia if all NATO countries did the same and stopped purchasing Russian oil.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the White House to take a "clear position" on sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine in order to stop Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and bring the war to an end.

