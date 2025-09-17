All Sections
German foreign minister urges US to finally impose sanctions on Russia

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 17 September 2025, 10:20
German foreign minister urges US to finally impose sanctions on Russia
Johann Wadephul. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called on the United States to finally introduce additional sanctions against Russia following a recent incident in which Russian drones violated Polish airspace.

Source: German news agency dpa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wadephul noted that the Trump administration has been announcing new sanctions against Russia for several months and urged Washington to "finally implement them".

"Anyone who openly considers themselves a supporter of freedom – and no country does this as convincingly as the United States of America – must act now," he said.

The German foreign minister also said he hopes that another package of EU sanctions against Russia, currently being finalised, will soon be approved.

Background:

  • Earlier, Trump said he is ready to impose serious sanctions on Russia if all NATO countries did the same and stopped purchasing Russian oil.
  • Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the White House to take a "clear position" on sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine in order to stop Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and bring the war to an end.

GermanyUSARussiasanctions
