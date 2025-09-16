Zelenskyy: Trump has enough force to make Putin afraid of him

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on US President Donald Trump to take a clear stance on sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine in order to stop Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and end the war.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Trump could provide Ukraine with a sufficient number of air defence systems, which the United States possesses in adequate supply. He added that the US is also capable of imposing powerful sanctions that would hurt the Russian economy.

Quote: "I believe that the US is strong enough to take decisions of their own. I believe Donald Trump can give us air defence systems in quantity and US has enough. I'm sure the US can apply enough sanctions in order to hurt the Russian economy, plus Donald Trump has enough force to make Putin afraid of him."

Details: Zelenskyy believes the only way to stop the fighting is to first ensure clear security guarantees, which is only possible if Trump shows courage.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer would discuss Ukraine’s future with Trump in detail during his state visit to the country this week.

Quote: "Before we end the war, I really want to have all the agreements in place. I want to… have a document that is supported by the US and all European partners. This is very important. To make this happen, we need a clear position of President Trump."

More details: Zelenskyy noted that the EU has already adopted 18 sanction packages against the Russian Federation, and "all that's lacking now is a strong sanctions package from the US".

Earlier, Trump said he was ready to impose serious sanctions on Russia if all NATO countries did the same and stopped purchasing Russian oil.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the US administration understands which sanctions it could impose against Russia, but the final decision would be made directly by Trump.

