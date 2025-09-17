Russians advance in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, DeepState analysts say

Russian forces have advanced in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast and near the settlement of Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Kupiansk and near Holubivka and Novoivanivka."

Details: DeepState's interactive map of hostilities shows that the front line has shifted in eastern Kupiansk and near the village of Holubivka. Russian units are also reported to have advanced near Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Background: On 13 September, Ukraine's General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces are in control of the situation in Kupiansk, the surrounding areas and a key pipeline that Russian troops may have attempted to use to infiltrate the city.

