All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian troops capture Kenyan fighter on Vovchansk front, he says he came to Russia "as tourist" – video

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 17 September 2025, 13:30
Ukrainian troops capture Kenyan fighter on Vovchansk front, he says he came to Russia as tourist – video
The Kenyan fighter captured by Ukrainian troops. Photo: Screenshot

A Kenyan citizen fighting on the Russian side has been captured on the Vovchansk front by Ukrainian soldiers from the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade. The prisoner is insisting that he had originally come to Russia as a tourist.

Source: video released by the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade

Quote: "He went to the swamps [a derogatory term for Russia – ed.] as a ‘tourist’ but ended up in Ukrainian captivity as a Russian occupier.

Advertisement:

Sounds like the trailer for a comedy film, but this is the story told by a Kenyan named Evans, who surrendered to soldiers from the 57th Brigade on the Vovchansk front."

Details: The Kenyan national claimed that he travelled to Russia as a tourist. After two weeks of "sightseeing", the Russian man hosting him asked if he liked Russia and wanted to stay.

According to Evans, the host gave him Russian-language papers to sign. After signing them, his ID was taken, and he was taken by car to a Russian military camp.

He said he received just one week of training and was given only an assault rifle. 

Evans was largely in the company of Russians, though he claimed there were also foreigners "like him".

The man added that he decided to flee the Russian military, hiding in the forest for two days before encountering Ukrainian soldiers. 

He said he did not return to Russian forces because he feared they would kill him, so he surrendered.

The captive introduced himself as an athlete from Kenya who enjoys running. He asked not to be sent back to Russia, saying he feared reprisals, and mentioned he has a 16-year-old daughter.

The brigade emphasised that the interview was recorded with the prisoner’s consent.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

prisonersRussiaAfrica
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy declares creation of assault troops
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
Trump wants to work with Xi to end Russia's war in Ukraine
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports control restored over seven settlements in Donetsk Oblast
All News
prisoners
Ukrainian civilian woman reunites with her two daughters after six years in Russian captivity – video
Ukrainian border guards capture Russian who went to war to avoid prison
Russia sentences four Ukrainian POWs: one of them recited Ukrainian poem in court
RECENT NEWS
13:17
Zelenskyy: Seized maps show Russians deceive their own command
13:06
Zelenskyy says Russia will feel fuel shortage once Ukraine matches its drone numbers
12:46
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
12:40
Zelenskyy rules out Korean-type or any other similar model to end war
12:19
Zelenskyy declares creation of assault troops
12:12
Estonian opposition calls for eastern border closure after Russia violates airspace
12:10
Russia will face economic collapse caused by the war it unleashed – Ukraine's intelligence
12:00
Ukrainian company presents drone carrier and low-cost reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle
11:32
Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast, killing one person and injuring eight – photo
10:17
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: