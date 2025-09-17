A Kenyan citizen fighting on the Russian side has been captured on the Vovchansk front by Ukrainian soldiers from the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade. The prisoner is insisting that he had originally come to Russia as a tourist.

Quote: "He went to the swamps [a derogatory term for Russia – ed.] as a ‘tourist’ but ended up in Ukrainian captivity as a Russian occupier.

Sounds like the trailer for a comedy film, but this is the story told by a Kenyan named Evans, who surrendered to soldiers from the 57th Brigade on the Vovchansk front."

Details: The Kenyan national claimed that he travelled to Russia as a tourist. After two weeks of "sightseeing", the Russian man hosting him asked if he liked Russia and wanted to stay.

According to Evans, the host gave him Russian-language papers to sign. After signing them, his ID was taken, and he was taken by car to a Russian military camp.

He said he received just one week of training and was given only an assault rifle.

Evans was largely in the company of Russians, though he claimed there were also foreigners "like him".

The man added that he decided to flee the Russian military, hiding in the forest for two days before encountering Ukrainian soldiers.

He said he did not return to Russian forces because he feared they would kill him, so he surrendered.

The captive introduced himself as an athlete from Kenya who enjoys running. He asked not to be sent back to Russia, saying he feared reprisals, and mentioned he has a 16-year-old daughter.

The brigade emphasised that the interview was recorded with the prisoner’s consent.

