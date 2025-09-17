All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament ratifies 100-year partnership agreement with UK

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 17 September 2025, 13:44
Ukrainian Parliament ratifies 100-year partnership agreement with UK
The flags of the UK and Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has ratified the agreement on a century-long partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Source: press service of the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At its meeting on Wednesday 17 September, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement with 295 MPs voting in favour.

The document establishes a new long-term framework for bilateral cooperation covering security, defence, economy, science, technology and cultural ties.

For reference: On 16 January, Ukraine and the UK signed a historic agreement on a 100-year partnership aimed at deepening security ties and strengthening collaboration for future generations.

This agreement was based on an earlier security agreement signed on 12 January 2024.

In essence, the new agreement expands the scope of cooperation between Kyiv and London in the field of security and extends it from a 10-year to a 100-year term.

The document includes cooperation in areas such as security and defence, maritime affairs, economy, energy, justice (including international justice), and countering disinformation.

