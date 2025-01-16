Ukraine and UK sign historic agreement on 100-year partnership

Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Tuesday, 16 January, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a historic agreement on a 100-year partnership to enhance security ties and strengthen partnership for future generations.

Source: press conference by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, 16 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The agreement will foster military cooperation in maritime security through a new structure to strengthen the security of the Baltic, Black and Azov Seas and deter ongoing Russian aggression.

The agreement also establishes the UK as Ukraine's priority partner in the energy sector, critical minerals and sustainable steel production strategies.

The 100-year partnership is an important step in supporting Ukraine's long-term security, ensuring that it will never again be vulnerable to the brutality it has suffered from Russia, and committing to standing together with a sovereign Ukraine for the next century.

Background:

In January 2024, Zelenskyy and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a bilateral security agreement that became the prototype for other defence agreements.

The text of the agreement stated that "In the event of future Russian armed attack against Ukraine, at the request of either of the Participants, the Participants will consult within 24 hours to determine measures needed to counter or deter the aggression."

65% of Ukrainians believe that security agreements with partners under the continuation of the G7 Vilnius Declaration are beneficial for Ukraine's defence capability, but they have restrained expectations from these agreements.

On 27 June 2024, security agreements with the European Union, Estonia and Lithuania were signed in Brussels, and in July – with Poland.

