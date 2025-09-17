All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

16 children brought back to Ukraine from occupied territories

Tatiana BugayenkoWednesday, 17 September 2025, 16:27
16 children brought back to Ukraine from occupied territories
The children are now safe and receiving psychological support. Photo: Getty Images

Another 16 children have been brought back to Ukraine from territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Details: One of the rescued children is 15-year-old Polina, who miraculously escaped the occupation with her aunt. Her mother, father and older brother have been in captivity for over two years. The Russians fabricated cases against them and sentenced them to more than 15 years for "espionage".

Advertisement:

Two sisters, 14-year-old Valeriia and 7-year-old Alina, also left the temporarily occupied territories.

"They still remember the night when their house burned to the ground. The flames destroyed everything, even their documents. The family was left with only the clothes on their backs," say human rights activists.

15-year-old Viktoriia also returned to Ukraine, having lived with her parents for the last three years, almost entirely locked up within four walls. They only left the house in extreme cases so as not to attract the attention of Russian soldiers. Every day, the family lived in fear that someone would knock on the door and take the children away by force.

Human rights activists also told the story of 10-year-old Myroslav, whom the Russian authorities tried to take away from his parents.

"Representatives of the occupying ‘child welfare service’ demanded that guardianship be formalised. They blackmailed the boy's mother and claimed that the boy could not live with his biological parents for fabricated reasons.

Fortunately, all the rescued children and families are now safe, receiving psychological support, restoring their documents and learning to live a normal life again," the publication says.

Background: Earlier, three teenagers who had lived in Russian-occupied territories for more than three years were brought back to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

childrenoccupation
Advertisement:
Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea
NATO describes MiG jets' incursion into Estonia as "reckless Russian behaviour"
Three Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes
Von der Leyen unveils 19th sanctions package against Russia: EU banning imports of Russian liquefied natural gas
European Commission approves proposal for 19th Russia sanctions package
Council of EU to discuss restricting Ukrainian agricultural exports
All News
children
Russians attack Inhulets in Kherson Oblast with guided bomb: four injured, including child
Russians have created network of over 200 facilities to "re-educate" Ukrainian children – report
Russia has deported nearly 11,000 Ukrainian children to "re-education" camps in 2025 alone
RECENT NEWS
21:37
Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea
20:40
Kremlin reacts to Trump's remark that Putin let him down
19:52
"Give him an inch, he'll take a mile": Trump's envoy Kellogg explains why making concessions to Putin is dangerous
19:38
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian counteroffensive actions continuing on Donetsk front
19:12
Trump says call with Xi has made progress on key issues, including war in Ukraine
19:03
AI capable of detecting camouflaged Russian positions developed in Ukraine
18:56
NATO describes MiG jets' incursion into Estonia as "reckless Russian behaviour"
18:41
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast: two injured, including fire station driver
18:34
Every drone is hunting you here: life in Kherson under constant Russian attacks
18:32
EU diplomacy chief on Russian MiG jets entering Estonian airspace: Putin is testing West's resolve
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: