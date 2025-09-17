International Register of Damage for Ukraine launches two new claim categories

The Register of Damage for Ukraine (RD4U) has begun accepting two new categories of claims related to the forcible displacement or deportation of children and adults.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Register's website

Details: The Register of Damage has opened claim categories A2.8 and A2.9, designed for individuals – children and adults – who were forcibly displaced within Ukraine or deported outside Ukraine as a result of unlawful actions by Russia.

Advertisement:

Category A2.8, Forcible Transfer or Deportation of Children, is intended for claims related to the forced movement of children within the internationally recognised territory of Ukraine.

Claims on behalf of minors may be submitted by their parents or legal guardians.

Category A2.9, Forcible Transfer or Deportation of Adults, is intended for claims from individuals who were also forcibly displaced within Ukraine or deported outside the country as a result of internationally unlawful actions by Russia.

"The launch of Categories A2.8 and A.2.9 represent another step in recording the damage and losses caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation," the Register of Damage stated.

Background:

The Agreement on the Register of Damage for Ukraine (RD4U) was adopted in May 2023 at the Council of Europe summit in Iceland. Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi was appointed Executive Director of the Register, which is based in The Hague.

As of May 2025, the Register had already received more than 27,500 claims across various categories.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!