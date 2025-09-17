All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

International Register of Damage for Ukraine launches two new claim categories

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 17 September 2025, 22:45
International Register of Damage for Ukraine launches two new claim categories
Ukrainian child. Stock photo: Depositphotos

The Register of Damage for Ukraine (RD4U) has begun accepting two new categories of claims related to the forcible displacement or deportation of children and adults.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Register's website

Details: The Register of Damage has opened claim categories A2.8 and A2.9, designed for individuals – children and adults – who were forcibly displaced within Ukraine or deported outside Ukraine as a result of unlawful actions by Russia.

Advertisement:

Category A2.8, Forcible Transfer or Deportation of Children, is intended for claims related to the forced movement of children within the internationally recognised territory of Ukraine. 

Claims on behalf of minors may be submitted by their parents or legal guardians.

Category A2.9, Forcible Transfer or Deportation of Adults, is intended for claims from individuals who were also forcibly displaced within Ukraine or deported outside the country as a result of internationally unlawful actions by Russia.

"The launch of Categories A2.8 and A.2.9 represent another step in recording the damage and losses caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation," the Register of Damage stated.

Background: 

  • The Agreement on the Register of Damage for Ukraine (RD4U) was adopted in May 2023 at the Council of Europe summit in Iceland. Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi was appointed Executive Director of the Register, which is based in The Hague.
  • As of May 2025, the Register had already received more than 27,500 claims across various categories.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian wardeportation
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Putin sacks close adviser Kozak who called for talks with Ukraine, preferring to prolong war – ISW
Warehouses catch fire after Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
Russian forces strike petrol station in Poltava district: 4 injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:39
​​Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine with US Secretary of State
20:12
New German, Norwegian and Czech ambassadors begin work in Ukraine
19:44
Russia attacks Poltava Oblast, hitting civilian infrastructure
19:36
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
18:55
Wreckage of another Russian UAV found in Poland
18:45
Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro has risen to 36
18:16
Ukrainian fencer Kharkova wins gold medal at World Military Championships
18:00
Russian missile hits ATB supermarket warehouse in Dnipro
17:43
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones, damaging transport infrastructure
16:29
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: