King Charles voices support for Ukraine during meeting with Trump

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 17 September 2025, 23:57
King Charles voices support for Ukraine during meeting with Trump
Donald Trump and King Charles III. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

King Charles III of the United Kingdom has expressed his support for Ukraine during a state banquet with US President Donald Trump.

Source: CNN

Quote from King Charles: "As tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine to deter aggression and secure peace."

Details: In his speech, Trump described his second state visit to the United Kingdom as "one of the highest honours of my life" and said he hopes he will be the last president for some time to be granted two state visits.

Trump also praised Prince William as a "remarkable son" and mentioned the recovery of the Princess of Wales following cancer treatment.

The US president also underlined the bond between the United States and the United Kingdom, saying that there is a "special relationship" between them.

He also boasted that the United States has achieved incredible success.

"We had a very sick country one year ago. Today, I believe we're the hottest country anywhere in the world. In fact, nobody's even questioning it, but we owe so much of that to you and the footing that you gave us when we started," Trump added.

Background: 

  • On 17 September, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in London for their second state visit to the United Kingdom.
  • On 18 September, Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host Trump at the Chequers country residence, where talks are planned on investment, tariffs on steel and aluminium as well as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the situation in Gaza.

