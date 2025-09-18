Russia loses 930 soldiers and 33 artillery systems over past day
Thursday, 18 September 2025, 07:37
Russia has lost 930 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 500 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,098,380 (+930) military personnel
- 11,191 (+2) tanks
- 23,277 (+0) armoured combat vehicles
- 32,879 (+33) artillery systems
- 1,491 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,217 (+0) air defence systems
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 341 (+0) helicopters
- 60,469 (+390) operational-tactical UAVs
- 3,718 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 62,000 (+122) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,965 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
