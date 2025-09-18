Ukraine and Poland set up joint working group on UAVs, Ukrainian defence minister says

Ukraine and Poland are establishing a Joint Working Group on unmanned aerial vehicles.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: The corresponding memorandum was signed in Kyiv with Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence.

According to Shmyhal, the central element of the group will be joint training programmes. It will also:

facilitate the exchange of operational knowledge and experience in the UAV sphere

develop and test methods of drone deployment and countermeasures, integrating innovative technologies

strengthen interoperability between Ukrainian and Polish forces and ensure compatibility with NATO standards.

The parties also signed a Joint Declaration on strengthening security and defence cooperation in key areas, including SAFE and PURL.

In addition, the ministers signed a letter to NATO defence ministers, calling on allies to send experts to the Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC) and actively participate in its projects.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that the EU wants to build a "drone wall" using Ukrainian technologies.

