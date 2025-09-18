Ukraine and Poland set up joint working group on UAVs, Ukrainian defence minister says
Ukraine and Poland are establishing a Joint Working Group on unmanned aerial vehicles.
Source: Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram
Details: The corresponding memorandum was signed in Kyiv with Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence.
According to Shmyhal, the central element of the group will be joint training programmes. It will also:
- facilitate the exchange of operational knowledge and experience in the UAV sphere
- develop and test methods of drone deployment and countermeasures, integrating innovative technologies
- strengthen interoperability between Ukrainian and Polish forces and ensure compatibility with NATO standards.
The parties also signed a Joint Declaration on strengthening security and defence cooperation in key areas, including SAFE and PURL.
In addition, the ministers signed a letter to NATO defence ministers, calling on allies to send experts to the Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC) and actively participate in its projects.
Background: Earlier, it was reported that the EU wants to build a "drone wall" using Ukrainian technologies.
