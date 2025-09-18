All Sections
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar

Yevheniia HubinaThursday, 18 September 2025, 17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
An unmanned aerial system

Ukrainian Armor, Ukraine's largest private arms manufacturer, has announced the launch of serial production of the UB60D unmanned aerial system.

Source: Ukrainian Armor on Facebook

Details: Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armor, revealed that the company launched serial production of the UB60D just one month after it was codified. Over 5,000 drone systems have already been produced.

Belbas also noted that the system had been tested under combat conditions on the contact line and demonstrated strong performance.

Quote: "Given its technical specifications, unique equipment, precision and compact size, the system is an effective strike solution on the modern battlefield. We are seeing strong interest from the unmanned units of Ukraine’s defence forces in the UB60D, so we plan to scale production as rapidly as possible."

Background:

  • Back in July, the company announced that the new UB60D strike drone system, equipped with a unique warhead, had been approved for use by Ukraine’s defence forces.
  • The company stated that the UB60D is a fully equipped FPV drone based on a 60-mm fragmentation mortar round. Thanks to this configuration, the drones can be delivered to frontline units already armed and ready for immediate use, significantly reducing the time needed to prepare them for combat.

