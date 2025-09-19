All Sections
OSINT: Russia builds drone launch site 35 km from Ukrainian border – photo, video

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 19 September 2025, 05:40
OSINT: Russia builds drone launch site 35 km from Ukrainian border – photo, video
Storage areas and launch rails shown in the image. Photo: Maxar

Russian forces have built a new drone launch site just 35 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

Source: OSINT analyst Brady Africk on Х (Twitter) 

Quote: "Russia recently built a new drone launch site in Bryansk Oblast, just 35 kilometres from the border with Ukraine."

Details: Africk also posted a video showing the construction progress at the site in Russia, which was an empty field as recently as July.

