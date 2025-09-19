OSINT: Russia builds drone launch site 35 km from Ukrainian border – photo, video
Friday, 19 September 2025, 05:40
Russian forces have built a new drone launch site just 35 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.
Source: OSINT analyst Brady Africk on Х (Twitter)
Quote: "Russia recently built a new drone launch site in Bryansk Oblast, just 35 kilometres from the border with Ukraine."
Details: Africk also posted a video showing the construction progress at the site in Russia, which was an empty field as recently as July.
Here is a time-lapse showing Russia’s construction efforts at this site, which was an empty field as recently as July.— Brady Africk (@bradyafr) September 18, 2025
H/t to @detresfa_ for spotting this site early on. pic.twitter.com/csRINCLPzi
