Russia loses 1,150 soldiers over past day
Friday, 19 September 2025, 07:17
Russia has lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded and 17 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,099,530 (+1,150) military personnel
- 11,191 (+0) tanks
- 23,278 (+1) armoured combat vehicles
- 32,896 (+17) artillery systems
- 1,492 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,218 (+1) air defence systems
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 341 (+0) helicopters
- 60,680 (+211) operational-tactical UAVs
- 3,718 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 62,044 (+44) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,968 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!