Russia loses 1,150 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded and 17 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,099,530 (+1,150) military personnel

military personnel 11,191 (+0) tanks

23,278 (+1) armoured combat vehicles

armoured combat vehicles 32,896 (+17) artillery systems

artillery systems 1,492 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

multiple-launch rocket systems 1,218 (+1) air defence systems

air defence systems 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

341 (+0) helicopters

60,680 (+211) operational-tactical UAVs

operational-tactical UAVs 3,718 (+0) cruise missiles

28 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarine

62,044 (+44) vehicles and fuel tankers

vehicles and fuel tankers 3,968 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

