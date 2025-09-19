Units from Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) attacked a logistics hub of Russia's 810th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade in Kursk Oblast on the night of 17-18 September.

Details: SOF command told Ukrainska Pravda that the attack had been conducted using drones.

The following were hit as a result of the strike:

a materiel storage base;

ammunition depots;

a concealed site for storing weapons and military equipment belonging to the 810th Brigade.

For reference: The 810th Naval Brigade, stationed in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, is actively involved in offensive operations on the North Slobozhanshchyna front. Personnel from this brigade have been implicated in war crimes, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

