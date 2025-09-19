All Sections
Magura Brigade gets new commander: 26-year-old Hero of Ukraine Maksym Danylchuk

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 19 September 2025, 11:30
Magura Brigade gets new commander: 26-year-old Hero of Ukraine Maksym Danylchuk
Maksym Danylychuk. Photo: Danylychuk on Facebook

Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Danylychuk, a 26-year-old Hero of Ukraine, has been appointed commander of the 47th Magura Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Zhytomyr Oblast Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support

Details: Danylychuk, born in the village of Barvynivka in the Zviahel district of Zhytomyr Oblast, is a graduate of the National Academy of Ground Forces.

He has served in the 30th Mechanised Brigade since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, progressing from company commander to chief of staff and battalion commander.

Danylychuk led his unit in the defence of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, where they wiped out hundreds of Russian troops and substantial amounts of equipment. In February 2023, Ukrainian soldiers under his leadership pushed back a series of attacks by Wagner Group – Russia’s notorious private military company – in Donbas, according to the Zhytomyr Oblast Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine on Danylychuk on 24 February 2024. He was also decorated with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Second and Third Class, and the Order For Courage, Third Class.

Prior to this, Colonel Yan Yatsyshen commanded the 47th Mechanised Brigade.

Background: In August 2025, Oleksandr Shyrshyn, commander of the 47th Magura Brigade, who criticised the command for "moronic tasks" and unjustified losses in Russia's Kursk Oblast, announced that he had resigned from his post.

