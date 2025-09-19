Russian DT-10 Vityaz tracked carrier destroyed in Ukrainian Defence Intelligence raid on Tendra Spit overnight – video

Soldiers from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine landed on the Tendra Spit in Kherson Oblast and destroyed a DT-10 Vityaz, a Russian multi-purpose articulated tracked carrier, on the night of 18-19 September.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: DIU reported that the raid had been conducted by fighters from the Viking Maritime Operations Centre of its Active Operations Department. The special forces had laid mine barriers on the spit, which the Russian articulated tracked carrier ran into.

Russian forces used the DT-10 Vityaz to transport personnel, weapons and supplies to their positions, DIU added.

Quote from DIU: "A DT-10 Vityaz articulated tracked carrier belonging to Russian occupiers, used by the Muscovites to move personnel, weapons, and supplies to enemy positions, has been caught in a trap set by Ukrainian military intelligence special forces. The tracked Russian Vityaz has been destroyed."

